New Austin Food Truck Dishes Out Stuffed Mission-Style Burritos in Rosedale

A new food truck serving Mission-style burritos and tacos opened in Austin over the summer. Asado’s Taqueria opened in the Rosedale neighborhood at Rosedale Market on 1309 West 45th Street as of August 18.

Asado’s menu is simple, with burritos, tacos, quesadillas, chips, salsas, and guacamole. Mission-style burritos — popular in San Francisco — are usually overstuffed with rice, meat, and beans, and wrapped in flour tortillas that are then steamed in a press. The burritos can be made “super” with the addition of pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and salsas. Asado’s burritos veer from the typical Mission-style because it doesn’t include rice at the moment. However, owner and chef Danny Blair plans on testing out rice as an optional add-in soon.

At Asado, the protein choices are grilled steak, carnitas, grilled chicken, or bean/cheese. The super version add Monterey Jack cheese to the mix, and the burritos can also be served crispy rather than steamed.

Blair is from Houston, and then went to the Bay Area for college and to work as an accountant in the Bay Area. It was when he was in San Francisco where he became enamored with taquerias serving Mission-style foods and decided to quit his job to attend culinary school instead. He worked at San Francisco places such as Mexican fine-dining restaurant Californios and now-closed Mexican restaurant Cala. Then he moved to Austin where he worked at Mexican restaurants Nixta Taqueria and Suerte, and Egyptian barbecue truck KG BBQ.

Asado’s hours are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Takeout and delivery orders can be placed online. There are outdoor dine-in areas.

