Drake Partied at Two Downtown Austin Restaurants and Bars

Very famous rapper Drake played two concerts in Austin this week as part of his “It’s All a Blur” tour. And yes, he dined and drank at two downtown restaurants and bars after his Moody Center shows: modern Japanese restaurant TenTen and cocktail lounge Devil May Care.

A rep for the restaurants shared with Eater that Drake went to TenTen with a bunch of friends after his Monday, September 11th show. The group ordered wagyu tacos, charred edamame, and passionfruit-tequila-seltzer cocktails.

And then, after Drake’s Tuesday, September 12th concert, he hosted a private party at Devil May Care with his group and famous people like basketball player Kevin Durant and DJ/music producer/Olivia Rodrigo’s ex-boyfriend Zack Bia. Drake’s touring DJ played music and there were cocktails like lemon drops, as well as tequila and vodka drinks.

Drake did post an Instagram story selfie of himself at the TenTen’s bar with a cocktail.

Parent company Nova Hospitality subterranean lounge and bar Devil May Care, taking over what had previously been Italian restaurant Sophia’s and Bess Bistro, in November 2019. They followed that with TenTen in January 2020.