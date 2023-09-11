Hugely Popular Texas Winery Southold Farm + Cellar Closes as Owners Head to France

Hill Country winery Southold Farm + Cellar closed its tasting room because the owners are moving to France to take over a winery in the Bordeaux region, as announced on Instagram. Its last day at 330 Minor Threat Lane in Fredericksburg was on Thursday, August 24, but Southold wines are still for sale online.

Southold was started in Long Island, New York by Regan and Carey Meador, but moved to Fredericksburg, Texas in 2017 after running into permitting issues on the East Coast. The winery was known for using Texas grapes to make dynamite wines with catchy names like Don’t Forget to Soar (a Texas High Plains white blend) and Cup of Ambition (a Texas High Plains skin-fermented trebbiano). Southold also opened an affiliated wine bar, the Parlour, in Johnson City in 2019, but the Meadors sold that last year and it closed in December.

Southold opened a restaurant on the winery property in 2021, to great critical acclaim. However, that closed seven months later with the owners writing on Instagram that “going into the restaurant business isn’t for the faint of heart.” The wines will still be sold in restaurants until inventory is gone.

The former Southold property is now a private residence.

The Meadors have not announced the name of the winery they will be taking over, other than that it will be in Bordeaux. There will be a final sendoff to Southold on Friday and Saturday, September 15 and 16, with Fredericksburg’s Prometheus Pizza providing food.