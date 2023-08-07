Queso-Topped Tacos Heading to Spicewood Springs

Taco restaurant Kesos Tacos is opening a second location at 3901 Spicewood Springs Road, replacing the Taco Shack that used to be there. Kesos is known for topping all tacos with queso. The new location will open in early 2024, 10 years after the first location opened in West Campus.

The Brass Tap relocates to the Triangle

Florida-based craft beer chain the Brass Tap is opening a new location in the Triangle today. The Brass Tap, which will be located at 815 West 47th Street, serves many beers along with bar fare like flatbread pizzas and burgers. The first Austin-area location opened in Round Rock in 2012, followed by a location at the Domain in 2017 that closed in April 2022. The Triangle was also home to craft beer bar the Flying Saucer until it closed in 2017.

Industry worker fundraiser at Armadillo Den and Biggies Yard Bird

Today from 5 to 11 p.m., Armadillo Den and Biggies Yard Bird will host a benefit for Arik Davis, an employee who was left immobile for 12 weeks after a major car accident. A portion of proceeds in this timeframe will be donated to Davis and there will be a silent auction as well. Davis also has a GoFundMe.

Multiple restaurants closing for renovations

End of summer refresh? A couple of Austin restaurants are temporarily closed. First, there’s Mueller’s Italian standout L’Oca d’Oro which closed today and will reopen on Tuesday, August 15. Then, Filipino restaurant Carabao Express is temporarily closed for a revamp, with reopening date unknown.

Wine dinner

Hill country Italian restaurant Trattoria Lisina is hosting Tuscan winemakers Il Borro Estate for a special dinner tomorrow, Tuesday, August 8. Reservations are still available.