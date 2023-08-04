Central Texas’s First Bojangles Opens in San Antonio With Very Long Lines

North Carolina Southern food chain Bojangles opened its first Central Texas location in San Antonio on Monday, July 31. The famed chicken and biscuits purveyor opened at 8730 Potranco Road, and lines on opening day stretched around the block — one blogger reported a two-hour wait for her order. This is the latest in the chain’s expansion into Texas, which was announced in June 2021 and supposedly will include locations in Austin. There are currently three locations open in North Texas and one outside of Houston.

San Antonio’s Hotel Emma names Foreign & Domestic founder as new chef

Luxe Pearl District hotel Hotel Emma has hired a new executive chef, Ned Elliott. Elliott most recently served as Executive Culinary Director at Proper Hospitality, another luxury hotel company whose hotels include Austin Proper, and oversaw 16 restaurants within the brand. However, he may be better known in Austin as the founder of North Loop favorite Foreign & Domestic, which he sold to current chef/owners Sarah Heard and Nathan Lemley in 2017.

Banger’s celebrates 11 years

Rainey Street sausage and beer garden Banger’s is celebrating 11 years of business on Saturday, August 5. From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Banger’s will host exclusive collaborations with other Austin breweries, special beers from the Banger’s cellar, food specials, and live music.

Fat Gator Weekend

Music and Cajun food festival Fat Gator weekend kicks off today and runs through Sunday, August 6.

Guest Chefs at the Diner Bar

Diner Bar and the Grey Market launched a dinner series, Austin Family Kitchen, hosting other local chefs for August and September. Participants include Stephanie Wyatt (Jeffrey’s), Philip Speer (Comedor), Todd Duplechan (Lenoir and Vixen’s Wedding), Tracy Malechek-Ezekiel (Birdie’s), Sarah Heard (Foreign & Domestic), and Alex Manley (Swedish Hill).