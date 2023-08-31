 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sceney Sports Bar Opens in West Campus With Smash Burgers and Espresso Martinis

Victory Lap opens for the UT Austin football season opener on September 2

A bar with a bar setup on the left and tables on the right and dollar bills hanging on the ceiling.
Victory Lap.
Richard Casteel/Courtesy of NoCo Hospitality
A new sports bar from a buzzy hospitality company is opening in the West Campus neighborhood. Victory Lap will open just in time for the first University of Texas at Austin Longhorns football game on Saturday, September 2, at 504 West 24th Street, taking over the Smoothie King in that shopping center.

Victory Lap will serve game day standbys like smash burgers, wings, fried chicken sandwiches, and fries. Drinks-wise, there will be eight beers on tap, plus bottles of wine and beer, and cocktails like an espresso martini and a spicy watermelon margarita.

The bar will have both indoor and outdoor spaces. Victory Lap turned the building’s parking lot into a seating area with turf, misters and fans, and a large television screen.

Victory Lap comes from fast-growing hospitality giant NoCo, which is also behind bar and flower shop Estelle’s, retro bar Skinny’s Off Track Bar, giant club Superstition, and gothy downtown bar Higher Ground, all of which have opened in the last two years.

Victory Lap will be open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., however, it will open early for morning games.

A table of drinks and beers.
Drinks at Victory Lap.
Richard Casteel/Courtesy of NoCo Hospitality
A patio with lots of white picnic tables and a giant TV screen on a container.
Victory Lap’s patio.
Richard Casteel/Courtesy of NoCo Hospitality

Victory Lap

504 West 24th Street, Austin, Texas 78705 Visit Website

