Campus Bar Cain & Abel’s Is Reborn In a New Location

Although 32-year-old campus bar Cain & Abel’s closed earlier this spring, it has reopened in a nearby new location this month. The relocated Cain & Abel is now found still in the West Campus neighborhood, but now at 907 West 24th Street as of August 21.

Cain & Abel had to move from its original location of 2313 Rio Grande Street because the building was demolished to make way for the University of Texas at Austin student housing. It had its last day of service at Rio Grande at the end of April. Owner Ellis Winstanley had always planned on moving and reopening the bar after its shutter.

The new location — nicknamed Abel’s Dos — remains essentially the same. There are very boozy Texas teas, cocktails, beers, happy hour, and general food like chicken tenders, sliders, tacos, and salads. Its hours are from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., and it opens at 9 a.m. when there are University of Texas at Austin Longhorn football games.

Cain & Abel opened in 1991; Winstanley bought the bar in 2002. He also co-owns Tex-Mex restaurant El Arroyo (known for its quippy signage). He had operated Abel’s on the Lake from 2009 to 2022. when he declined to renew the lease. That space is being turned into a location of Mexico City rooftop restaurant Quince.

