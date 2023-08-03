French-Hmong Mother-Daughter Duo Bring Brunch Quiches and Samosas to South Austin

A French farmers market stand is moving into Ghostline Kitchens to offer brunch to-go starting this month. Paris 13 will open at 3400 Comsouth Drive in the McKinney neighborhood on Tuesday, August 15, with delivery and pickup services available.

Paris 13 serves French dishes like quiche Lorraine and quiche with mushrooms along with samosas including Creole samosas, including one with beef and one with potatoes. The new location will also offer madeleines and crepes.

Paris 13 comes from French-Hmong immigrants and mother-and-daughter duo Phay Ly and Maly Ly. Phay, a Vietnam War refugee, was raised in France where she became a chef and restaurant manager. Daughter Maly came to the U.S. to attend St. Edward’s University and came up with the idea for Paris 13, which started as a catering company. Her parents joined her in Austin after they had to close their food truck in Arkansas due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maly tells Eater in an email the name Paris 13 refers to the 13th arrondissement of Paris, which has a large Asian community. “It is a reminder that French people come in all colors, shapes, and sizes,” she writes. “We wanted to bring something new and delightful, challenging preconceived notions of what America expects from French culture and cuisine.”

The farmers market stand will continue to operate at Barton Creek Farmers Market from September 2023 through July 2024.

Paris 13 will be open from Tuesday to Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Delivery orders can be placed through DoorDash, Uber Eats, Foodee, and Grubhub, and pickup orders can be made through Paris 13’s website.

