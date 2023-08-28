Austin Restaurant Korea House Will Offer Free Meals Every Month

North Shoal Creek Korean restaurant Korea House will be offering free meals every month starting in September. Co-owner Mrs. Kim wanted to give away free meals as a way of continuing her religious work, according to the Instagram post. “She wants the impactful powers to continue flowing and to carry on God’s work by providing hot meals free to our community.” notes,” adding that, “Our hope is to provide a safe and peaceful space and for everyone to leave with a full heart, warmed soul, and a full belly.” The free service is meant for anyone who needs it.

It starts on Wednesday, September 6 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for dine-in services, and will be available on the first Wednesday of every month during the same time. The restaurant will offer a limited menu during these days and times.

Mexican burger chain opens in Texas

Mexican burger chain Cuarto de Kilo opened its first American location this summer in Texas. It’s found outside of San Antonio in Helotes as of sometime in June. The 12411 Bandera Road fast-casual restaurant offers an array of burgers, including a cheeseburger with guacamole, another with bacon, and the Bestia with a sauce, pepper jack cheese, and bacon, as well as fries and onion rings.

East Austin cafe switcheroo

Austin coffee roastery Greater Goods officially closed its East Austin cafe last week. Its last day as Greater Goods Cafe at the Pershing was on Friday, August 25. The coffee company sold the space in June to the company that owns members club and venue the Pershing. The new ownership company HaloEast Property, LLC is turning the space into Pershing East Cafe starting on Tuesday, August 25. Pershing recently welcomed the relocation of omakase restaurant Toshokan in July. Greater Goods will continue to roast and sell coffee beans from Dripping Springs.

Best of Austin food and drinks and stuff

Local magazine Austin Monthly announced the winners of its annual Best of ATX list this month. For Eater’s purposes, those include the city’s best patio (East Austin bar Holiday), best sushi (the returning Tsuke Edomae), doughnuts (Andy K’s), pizza (Allday Pizza), and others.

Expanding Chicago chain in Austin

The quickly-growing-in-Austin Chicago convenience store and cafe chain Foxtrot opened its latest location over the weekend on the Drag in the University of Texas at Austin campus area. The 2270 Guadalupe Street shop opened on August 26. This is the last of four planned city locations.

Tracking Austin restaurant events

Mueller Italian restaurant L’Oca d’Oro is hosting a bollito misto event (essentially, a feast of Italian simmered meats) this week with sous chef Karl Self. The communal dinner takes place on Monday, August 28 at 6 p.m.; reservations are $55.

West Oak Hill seafood restaurant Shore Raw Bar and Grill is hosting a summer seafood dinner also this week. The meal will include various courses of shellfish dishes paired with wines. It takes place on Tuesday, August 29 at 6 p.m.; reservations are $300.

Downtown restaurants Devil May Care and Bill’s Oyster are hosting a series of oyster events this summer. The Oyster Social includes an all-you-can-eat raw bar with items like oysters and prawns, cocktails, and DJs. The first already took place on August 22, and future ones are happening on Tuesday, August 29 and Tuesday, September 9 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. each day. The $40 tickets include the raw bar, passed dishes, and cocktails; a la carte other foods and merchandise are also available; it takes place at Devil May Care. A portion of the ticket sales will go towards nonprofit Sink Your Shucks.