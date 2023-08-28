Classic Austin Restaurant Hyde Park Bar & Grill Closes Westgate Location

Longtime classic Austin restaurant Hyde Park Bar & Grill is closing its second location down in the Westgate neighborhood next month. The last day for the 4521 West Gate Boulevard, Suite B restaurant will happen over Labor Day weekend on Sunday, September 3.

The restaurant announced the impending closure on Instagram, writing that “it is with a heavy heart (And tummy full of award-winning French fries) that Hyde Park Westgate is saying ‘goodbye’ to South Austin.” No specific reason was given for the shutter. Statesman reports that the location’s employees found out about it recently too. Eater has reached out to the restaurant for more information.

Hyde Park Bar & Grill owner and operator Bick Brown opened the original casual restaurant in the Hyde Park neighborhood in 1982. It became known for its comforting food menu of American and Texan dishes such as those now-famous black peppered buttermilk-drenched fries, chicken-fried steaks, and burgers. He expanded with the Westgate location in 2006.

