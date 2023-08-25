A Breakdown of the Austin Food & Wine Festival 2023’s Very Texas Chef Lineup

Austin Food & Wine Festival, one of the city’s biggest food events happening in the fall, announced its full chef and schedule lineup this week. The festivities take place Saturday, November 4 through Sunday, November 5 at Auditorium Shores in the Bouldin Creek neighborhood.

Surprisingly, the festival’s signature event — the Rock Your Taco competition, which usually took place outside of the main festival grounds and hours — isn’t happening this year. Replacing it is the new Made in Texas, where people will eat Texan dishes from a smaller group of chefs (presumably, there will be tacos). This event is only available to people with VIP passes.

And coming back after skipping last year is chef Tim Love’s grilling event (last year, it had been a sausage/bratwursts/pork food event dubbed Wurst Weekend Kick-Off). This one is available for a la carte add-on tickets.

The rest of the festival remains the same: There’s the main weekend event featuring fire pits, food stalls, and cooking demonstrations.

Of note, Austin chef Jo Chan, who competed in the 19th season of Top Chef, will be either showcasing or previewing food from her as-of-now forthcoming French restaurant Bureau de Poste at the Made in Texas event. The restaurant is projected to open in the summer, which would be before the festival takes place.

Over at the main chef showcase, Austin-based first-timers to the festival include Spanish tapas restaurant El Raval’s Laila Bazahm, seafood restaurant Bill’s Oyster’s Daniel Berg, (Mexican restaurant Ma’CoCo’s Javier Equihua, Greek restaurant Yamas’s Dimitrios Kelesoglou, New Texan restaurant Elementary and wine bar Hopscotch’s Colter Peck.

Also at the main general showcase will be Lick Honest Ice Creams. Representing the ice cream shop are co-founder Anthony Sobotik and the brand’s director of culinary operations Kendall Melton, who is also a great pastry chef. Perhaps she’ll make some baked goods to pair with the ice creams.

Then, generally, really exciting not-from-Austin-but-from-Texas chefs include Adrian Abella and Camille de los Reyes of the exciting Filipino American restaurant Sari-Sari Supper Club in San Antonio. Also San Antonio pitmaster Esaul Ramos of 2M Smokehouse BBQ will post up at the fire pits, where he might preview bites from his forthcoming Castroville restaurant Blu Lacey. San Antonio chef Kristina Zhoa will be representing Sichuan restaurant Dashi Sichuan Kitchen and Bar (last year, she cooked in the fire pits and the lines were very long).

And finally, from outside of the state, there’s Ohio chef Vinnie Cimino of essential Cleveland restaurant Cordelia, New York chef Ayesha Nurdjaja of Mediterranean restaurant Shuka, and North Carolina chef Cheetie Kumar of Raleigh Mediterranean and Southwest Asian restaurant Ajja.

As per usual for Food & Wine, there are also cooking demonstrations, where participating chefs will show how they make certain dishes (though typically audiences don’t get to eat said-foods). This year’s lineup includes celebrity chefs Anne Burrell and Graham Elliot, Austin chef Kevin Fink of Emmer & Rye/Hestia/et. al., Austin chef Fermín Núñez representing his Mexican seafood restaurant Este, San Antonio chefs Diego Galicia and Rico Torres of Mexican tasting menu restaurant Mixtli, as well as Nurdjaja and Kumar.

As of the publishing of this guide, single day tickets for Saturday and Sunday are sold out already, as well as the a la carte grilling event. Available still are the two-day Weekender and then VIP passes (which include that Made in Texas event).

Fire Pits at the main festival

Saturday and Sunday, November 4 to 5, daytime, Auditorium Shores

Adrian Abella and Camille de los Reyes (Filipino American restaurant Sari-Sari Supper Club; San Antonio

Vinnie Cimino (Southern restaurant Cordelia; Cleveland, Ohio)

(Southern restaurant Cordelia; Cleveland, Ohio) Jason Dady (Jason Dady Restaurants; San Antonio)

(Jason Dady Restaurants; San Antonio) Leo Davila (Asian-Latin restaurant Stixs & Stone; San Antonio)

(Asian-Latin restaurant Stixs & Stone; San Antonio) Harold Marmulstein (American restaurant Salty Sow; Austin)

(American restaurant Salty Sow; Austin) Esaul Ramos (barbecue restaurant 2M Smokehouse BBQ and forthcoming barbecue restaurant Blu Lacey; San Antonio and Castroville)

Chef Showcase

Saturday and Sunday, November 4 to 5, daytime, Auditorium Shores

Paul Qui, Moto Utsunomiya, and Dominic Luzzo (fast-casual Asian restaurant East Side King)

Ryan Samson (Italian restaurant Vespaio and new Oaxacan restaurant Chapulín Cantina; Austin)

Jam Sanitchat (Thai restaurant Thai Fresh and vegan ice cream shop and bakery Gati; Austin)

Anthony Sobotik and Kendall Melton (Austin-based ice cream shop Lick; various locations)

Kevin Taylor (Mexican restaurant Bulevar; Austin)

Noah Thibault (French bistro 1417; Austin)

Mike Warnock (mini-golf course and American restaurant the Dirdie Birdie; Austin)

Nic Yanes and Janice Omadeke (who are representing their cannabis edible companyCalibrate Wellness; Yanes is with Italian restaurant Juniper and Italian cafe Uncle Nicky’s; Austin)

Kristina Zhoa (Sichuan restaurant Dashi Sichuan Kitchen and Bar; San Antonio)

Made in Texas

Saturday, November 4, evening, Auditorium Shores