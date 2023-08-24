Hyde Park Cheese Shop Antonelli’s Is Looking to Expand Into South Austin

Hyde Park cheese shop Antonelli’s is looking to open a second location somewhere in South Austin. Co-owners and couple Kendall and John Antonelli shared their visions through the store’s newsletter. “When we opened in 2010, it was easy to travel across the river to get to us in our location just north of UT campus,” they wrote. “Now, traffic is a beast, and we know many folks shop, eat, and frequent mostly where they can get to easily. So, we’re looking for a location south of the river.” They included a link to a survey where they will gauge the best area in South Austin for the next Antonelli’s.

Comedian loves Austin pumpkin spice beer

Comedian and Last Week Tonight host John Oliver tried Austin brewery Independence Brewing Company’s Pumpkin Spice Lager in Austin recently. Taking a sip of it and saying, “Fall is here.” The proud brewery shared the video on its Instagram and noted that the brew was actually inspired by a Last Week Tonight segment in 2019 about the autumnal trend. Presumably, this beer tasting happened while he was in town for his show at the Bass Concert Hall on August 20.

New taco podcast season

The new third season of the Tacos of Texas podcast is here, from journalist and host Mando Rayo on KUT. The first two episodes that are already out cover Mexican food served in Texas elementary schools and then deciding what is the best bean and cheese taco in San Antonio. Future episode subjects include the women of Mexican cooking, vegan tacos, Latinx James Beard nominees, barbacoa, Tex-Mex food, Black Mexicans, and much more. Rayo co-wrote Austin Breakfast Tacos, Tacos of Texas, and children’s book Vitamina T for Tacos; there’s a digital series Tacos of Texas; and a television series United Tacos of America. He’s also an occasional Eater Austin contributor.

Austin coffee shop relocation

MLK neighborhood cafe Palomino Coffee moving to a new address this summer. The new coffee shop will be found at 2023 Airport Boulevard, still in the same neighorhood. While the new physical location is still being worked on, it’s operating a food truck there with coffee, baked goods, and tacos. Its hours are from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday through Friday, and then from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The original East 12th Street cafe is staying open in the meantime too. The cafe falls under the Flat Track Coffee umbrella, and it opened in 2020.

National best restaurants list

Southern Living announced its list of the best new restaurants in the country in 2023, and Austin wine restaurant Birdie’s made the cut (though it opened in 2021). The writeup notes, “The vibe may be casual, but the restaurant takes its food seriously,” citing dishes like the pasta, beef tartare, and the soft serve, and cookies, as well as the wine list.