Hill Country Brewery Vista Brewing Is Moving Its San Antonio Taproom

Driftwood brewery Vista Brewing is relocating its San Antonio taproom from the west side of the city to the east side. It’ll be found at 125 Lamar Street in the Dignowity Hill neighborhood opening in the fall. The new space will have an all-day cafe, a taproom, and private event areas. Food, under Vista executive chef Kyle Barker, will include crispy chicken sandwiches, wagyu beef burgers, salads, and newer dishes.

Vista opened in Driftwood in 2018, and expanded with a Bee Cave pop-up beer garden in September 2020 and then the original San Antonio tasting room in 2021. The Bee Cave location closed in January 2022. Then the original San Antonio one at 1333 Buena Vista Street, Suite 107 space closed officially on July 12, 2023.

Austin taco truck shutter

Local new-school taco truck Texsueño officially closed over the weekend. Its last day of service at parked at Fierce Whiskerys was on Saturday, August 19. Within the Instagram post announcing the shutter, the truck wrote that they “fully plan to bounce back in the coming years with Texsueño has a restaurant concept, but think it’s best right now if Brandon [Martin] gets back into a restaurant kitchen where he is more in his element.” Co-owner and chef Martin opened the taco truck in January 2021 at East Austin bar High Noon and moved to McKinney distillery Fierce Whiskers in March 2023. He had previously worked at Austin restaurants like Barley Swine, Lenoir, Foreign & Domestic, and Tillie’s.

Austin barbecue restaurant summer break

Up-north barbecue restaurant Interstellar BBQ is on its summer vacation right now, closed from Monday, August 21 through Sunday, August 27. It’ll reopen on Wednesday, August 30.

Tracking Austin restaurant events

New Texan butcher shop Salt & Time is hosting a wine dinner on Thursday, August 24. Chef Alexandra Manely is creating the five-course meal paired with wines picked out by Karen Ulrich of natural wine portfolio company Bobo Selections. The menu leans North African and Mediterranean with dishes such as roasted eggplant soup and lamb merguez. It runs from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $100. Manley is also the co-owner and co-partner of Clarksville bakery Swedish Hill Bakery and Dovetail Pizza (which is under Present Tense Hospitality, which includes Salt & Time).

As part of the ongoing fundraiser for Rosen’s Bagel’s managing partner Joe Carr’s cancer medical bills, Bouldin Creek pizzeria Dovetail is hosting a porchetta party on Sunday, August 27. Dovetail’s Todd Duplechan, Easy Tiger’s David Norman, ad Emmer & Rye, et al.’s Kevin Fink and Tavel Joseph-Bristol will be making food spanning porchetta, focaccia pizza, Mediterranean appetizers, Caribbean desserts, beers from St. Elmo’s and Meanwhile Brewing, wines from Salt & Time, and margaritas. It runs from 8 to 10 p.m. on the patio of the restaurant. Tickets are $45.