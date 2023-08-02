New Downtown Cocktail Bar and Govalle Diner Food Truck Open in Austin

There are two new Austin food and drink openings to know about this month. First, there’s downtown bar Swank Cocktail Room which opened in late July, and then there’s Govalle neighborhood food truck Lynny’s, which opened on Tuesday, August 2.

Swank is found at 117 West Fourth Street, Suite 101A in downtown’s Warehouse District in the same building complex that houses RA Sushi Bar, Parker Jazz Club, and Capital Grille. The bar took over a space that has been several cocktail bars in the past, including Zie Haus, Lost Lei, and Hen House Basement. It offers champagne, sparkling wines, cocktails, and bottle service in an upscale space; its hours are from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.

And then, Lynny’s is parked at 705 Gunter Street. The diner-ish truck serves coffee and breakfast foods like biscuit sandwiches, pancakes, and parfaits; as well as grilled cheeses, pizza, and more. Co-owners Lynn Metcalf and Erin Gentry funded the truck through Kickstarter. Its hours are from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and then from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Tracking San Antonio openings

Two new sibling bars — a self-described “rock ‘n’ roll” bar Gimme Gimme and wine bar A Perfect Day — opened in San Antonio as of August 1 at 803 South Saint Mary’s Street. Behind the Southtown neighborhood bars are co-owners Amor Eterno’s Aaron Peña and Bar Loretta’s Roger Herr, with co-partners Bar Loretta’s Michael Neff and chef Paul Petersen developing the menus. Gimme serves up cocktails, beer, wine, and food; Perfect Day will have batched cocktails, wines, and small plates. Gimme’s hours are from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily; Perfect Day’s hours are from 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and then from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Food collaborations

Filipino-Vietnamese truck Fil N’ Viet next food collaborations include onigiri and ice cream. The first is with Japanese marketplace Asahi Imports with a Filipino eggplant omlette onigiri paired with banana ketchup, and then the Vietnamese lap xuong with pork floss. These will be available at both locations of the market on Burnet Road and South Lamar from Friday, August 4 through Sunday, August 6.

And then, the second is with McKinney truck Besame. The chile oil ice cream includes Fil n’ Viet’s crunchy chile oil within Besame’s vanilla ice cream. This is available as of August 1.

