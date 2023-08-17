Veracruz All Natural’s Opening a Taco Restaurant Within a Courthouse in Downtown Austin

Austin’s best taco spot Veracruz All Natural is opening another new location this year, as originally reported by Community Impact. It’ll be found within the Travis County Civil and Family Courts Facility at 1700 Guadalupe Street in the north side of downtown Austin starting on Tuesday, September 12.

Veracruz team member Ryan Myers tells Eater that the courthouse cafe will offer the same menu as its restaurant within the Line Hotel also in downtown Austin. This means breakfast, lunch, and dinner tacos such as the famous migas as well as barbacoa, shrimp macha, and the vegetarian La Reyna (egg whites and a bunch of vegetables). But special to this new location will be coffee and conchas (similar to what they offer at the Mueller restaurant).

The cafe space will be open to the public, but people will have to go through the courthouse’s entrance safety measures, which walking through an x-ray machine and not bringing in prohibited items.

Community Impact reported that Travis County commissioners allowed Veracruz to operate the cafe space within the courts after no restaurants applied to its original bid call for food businesses. notes to Eater that Travis County Judge Andy Brown is a Veracruz friend and “helped facilitate the opening.”

Veracruz’s courthouse cafe hours will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Co-owners and sisters Reyna Vazquez and Maritza Vazquez started Veracruz as a truck in 2008 on East Cesar Chavez, Since then, they’ve grown the business into what will become seven locations, including the Line Hotel, Round Rock, and Mueller restaurants (the latter is called Veracruz Fonda & Bar); and three trucks in East Austin, South Austin, and Tarrytown.

