Veracruz All Natural Opened a New Taco Restaurant Within a Courthouse in Downtown Austin

This is Veracruz’s seventh location

A tray of tacos.
Tacos from Veracruz All Natural.
Veracruz All Natural/Facebook
Austin’s best taco spot Veracruz All Natural opened another new location this year, as originally reported by Community Impact. It is found within the Travis County Civil and Family Courts Facility at 1700 Guadalupe Street in the north side of downtown Austin as of September 7.

Veracruz team member Ryan Myers tells Eater that the courthouse cafe offers the same menu as its restaurant within the Line Hotel also in downtown Austin. This means breakfast, lunch, and dinner tacos such as the famous migas as well as barbacoa, shrimp macha, and the vegetarian La Reyna (egg whites and a bunch of vegetables). Then there are quesadillas, aguas frescas, and smoothies. But special to this new location are coffee drinks courtesy of coffee trailer Desnudo and conchas (similar to what they offer at the Mueller restaurant) in the mornings.

The ground-floor cafe space is open to the public. However, people will have to go through the courthouse’s entrance safety measures, which include walking through an x-ray machine and not bringing in prohibited items.

Community Impact reported that Travis County commissioners allowed Veracruz to operate the cafe space within the courts after no restaurants applied to its original bid call for food businesses.

Veracruz’s courthouse cafe hours will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Online ordering will be available at some point later on. The restaurant will open for full service starting on Monday, September 18, with a whole ribbon-cutting ceremony with someone from the courthouse, plus it’ll serve food and drink specials that day.

Co-owners and sisters Reyna Vazquez and Maritza Vazquez started Veracruz as a truck in 2008 on East Cesar Chavez, Since then, they’ve grown the business into what will become seven locations, including the Line Hotel, Round Rock, and Mueller restaurants (the latter is called Veracruz Fonda & Bar); and three trucks in East Austin, South Austin, and Tarrytown.

Veracruz All Natural [Downtown Courthouse]

1700 Guadalupe Street, Austin, Texas 78701 Visit Website
Veracruz All Natural

111 East Cesar Chavez Street, , TX 78701 (512) 665-2713 Visit Website

