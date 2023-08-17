 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Austin Food & Wine Festival Is Really Returning This Year

Austin’s biggest food and drinks event will happen in the fall again

by Nadia Chaudhury
Two people clinking stemless wine glasses with amber liquid in front of a barrel that reads Austin Food &amp; Wine Festival.
Austin Food & Wine Festival in 2022.
Alison Narro for Austin Food and Wine
Nadia Chaudhury is the editor of Eater Austin covering food and pop culture, as well as a photographer, writer, and frequent panel moderator and podcast guest.

Austin Food & Wine Festival, one of the city’s biggest food events, is actually returning this year. It’ll take place at its usual location at Auditorium Shores at 900 West Riverside Drive in the Bouldin Creek neighborhood from Saturday, November 4 through Sunday November 5.

It’s fair to assume the festival will take on its usual format: the main event at Auditorium Shores where participating Texas restaurants will offering food bites, wineries and other drink companies will offer samples, chefs cooking and sharing food made at the fire pits, and nationally recognized chefs will host cooking demonstrations. And then there will be auxiliary events, which will include the Rock Your Taco competition at the very least, and probably a bunch of dinners and/or brunches. The actual lineup of chefs will be announced on Thursday, August 24.

This is the 12th year of Austin Food & Wine, run by Food & Wine magazine and event production company C3 Presents. The event, which usually took place in April since its start in 2012, had been canceled in 2016 because of rain storms and then again in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. It shifted to November in 2021.

Presale tickets will be available starting on Tuesday, August 22 at 10 a.m. for people who sign up for codes online. The actual costs of the tickets — which typically include weekend passes, VIP passes, and single-day tickets — aren’t known at this time.

Foursquare

Auditorium Shores at Lady Bird Lake

800 W. Riverside Dr., Austin, TX 78704 Visit Website

More From Eater Austin

The Latest

Classic Austin Restaurant Hudson’s on the Bend Reopens for a Fourth Time

By Erin Russell

Austin Pizza Restaurant Bufalina Is Opening a New York-Style Pizzeria

By Nadia Chaudhury

Austin Restaurants Are Raising Funds to Help Hawaiʻi Residents Impacted by Maui Wildfire

By Nadia Chaudhury

Veracruz All Natural’s Opening a Taco Restaurant Within a Courthouse in Downtown Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

New Austin Bookstore Brings Coffee, Snacks, and Food Books Into Hyde Park

By Nadia Chaudhury

Croissant Sandwiches Are Actually the Best Type of Sandwiches

By Nadia Chaudhury