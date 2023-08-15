Austin Restaurants Are Raising Funds to Help Hawaiʻi Residents Impacted by Maui Wildfire

The Maui wildfire is now the deadliest natural disaster to ever happen in Hawai‘i. As part of the efforts to support the residents impacted by the destructive fire in August, Austin restaurants are rallying to raise funds for on-the-ground nonprofits working to help people.
Wednesday, August 16 to Thursday, August 17
The Thompson Hotel restaurant Diner Bar will be donating all of its oyster sale profits to the Maui Food Bank. The restaurant also encourages people to donate directly. (501 Brazos Street, Downtown)
Thursday, August 17
A bunch of East Austin bars (Shangri-La, the Treasury, Liberty, and Low Down Lounge) will be donating 20 percent of its total bar sales as well as all of its mai tai sales to the Maui Food Bank. (multiple locations along East Sixth Street)
Saturday, August 19
Instagram food influencer Austin Food Adventures is organizing another huge fundraiser (see: Ukraine) for the Maui Food Bank, where restaurants will donate a percentage percent of the day’s sales. The following businesses will be donating 10 percent of the day’s sales:
- Ice cream truck Merry Monarch Creamery
- Tex-Mex restaurant Eldorado Cafe
- Hawaiian barbecue truck Shoyu Sugar
- El Pasoan-Jewish restaurant JewBoy Burgers
- Korean restaurant Seoulju
- Japanese restaurant Ramen 512
- Food truck That Burger
- Food truck Cuantos Tacos
- Food truck Tacos La Catrina
- Taco truck Paprika
- Thai truck Kiin Di
- Deli and restaurant Mum Foods
- Indonesian truck Yeni’s Fusion
- Taiwanese truck Song La
- Restaurant Thai Kun
- Bubble tea shop Teaspoon
- Asian restaurant 1618
- Bagel shop David Doughie’s (its farmers market stand location at Lakeline)
- Filipino and Vietnamese food truck Fil n’ Viet
- Vietnamese restaurant Sip Pho
- Food truck Pedroso’s Pizza
- Lao truck Sekse Fud Ko
- Vietnamese restaurant Tan My
- Japanese/Mexican restaurant Ramen del Barrio
- Japanese restaurant Choo Sando
- Hot dog truck T-Loc’s
- Cafe Proud Mary
- Chinese barbecue restaurant Din Ho
- Bakery Whipped
- Japanese restaurant Fukumoto
- Taco truck Un Mundo de Sabor
- Indian food truck Konfusedesi
And then the following businesses will be donating five percent of the day’s sales:
- Barbecue truck KG BBQ
- Japanese cafe Sa-Ten Coffee
- Japanese restaurant Uroko