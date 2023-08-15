Austin Restaurants Are Raising Funds to Help Hawaiʻi Residents Impacted by Maui Wildfire

The Maui wildfire is now the deadliest natural disaster to ever happen in Hawai‘i. As part of the efforts to support the residents impacted by the destructive fire in August, Austin restaurants are rallying to raise funds for on-the-ground nonprofits working to help people.

Wednesday, August 16 to Thursday, August 17

The Thompson Hotel restaurant Diner Bar will be donating all of its oyster sale profits to the Maui Food Bank. The restaurant also encourages people to donate directly. (501 Brazos Street, Downtown)

Thursday, August 17

A bunch of East Austin bars (Shangri-La, the Treasury, Liberty, and Low Down Lounge) will be donating 20 percent of its total bar sales as well as all of its mai tai sales to the Maui Food Bank. (multiple locations along East Sixth Street)

Saturday, August 19

Instagram food influencer Austin Food Adventures is organizing another huge fundraiser (see: Ukraine) for the Maui Food Bank, where restaurants will donate a percentage percent of the day’s sales. The following businesses will be donating 10 percent of the day’s sales:

Ice cream truck Merry Monarch Creamery

Tex-Mex restaurant Eldorado Cafe

Hawaiian barbecue truck Shoyu Sugar

El Pasoan-Jewish restaurant JewBoy Burgers

Korean restaurant Seoulju

Japanese restaurant Ramen 512

Food truck That Burger

Food truck Cuantos Tacos

Food truck Tacos La Catrina

Taco truck Paprika

Thai truck Kiin Di

Deli and restaurant Mum Foods

Indonesian truck Yeni’s Fusion

Taiwanese truck Song La

Restaurant Thai Kun

Bubble tea shop Teaspoon

Asian restaurant 1618

Bagel shop David Doughie’s (its farmers market stand location at Lakeline)

Filipino and Vietnamese food truck Fil n’ Viet

Vietnamese restaurant Sip Pho

Food truck Pedroso’s Pizza

Lao truck Sekse Fud Ko

Vietnamese restaurant Tan My

Japanese/Mexican restaurant Ramen del Barrio

Japanese restaurant Choo Sando

Hot dog truck T-Loc’s

Cafe Proud Mary

Chinese barbecue restaurant Din Ho

Bakery Whipped

Japanese restaurant Fukumoto

Taco truck Un Mundo de Sabor

Indian food truck Konfusedesi

And then the following businesses will be donating five percent of the day’s sales:

Barbecue truck KG BBQ

Japanese cafe Sa-Ten Coffee

Japanese restaurant Uroko