French Food Truck Returns to South Austin With Roast Chicken and Baguettes

French restaurant Austin Rotisserie is reopening its food truck at The Far Out Lounge at 8504 South Congress Avenue later this month. The food truck will serve the same menu as its stall at downtown food hall Fareground, with baguette sandwiches, a salad, and roasted chicken and potatoes. Austin Rotisserie started as a pop-up food truck before opening at Fareground.

Weekend bake sale at Lenoir with Hong Kong recipes

South First restaurant Lenoir is hosting a bake sale this weekend with its baker Andrew Leigh showcasing desserts from Hong Kong. There will be three treats: bo lo bao, coconut-infused gai mei bao, and the ma lai gao, along with hot or iced milk tea. The bake sale is at the Petite Maison adjacent to the restaurant on Saturday, August 12 and Sunday, August 13 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Award-winning El Naranjo chef announces Mexico food tour dates

James Beard Award-winner Iliana de la Vega announced the 2024 dates for her culinary tours of Mexico. The tours include options for Oaxaca City; Mexico City; Mérida, Yucatán; and Morelia, Michoacán.

Pollo Campero heading to South Austin in 2024

Fast food restaurant Pollo Campero will open at 166 W. Slaughter Lane in 2024. The restaurant, which first opened in Guatemala, serves many forms of chicken (fried, sandwiched, grilled) along with sides like empanadas and plantains.