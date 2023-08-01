Mega-Popular Austin Carnitas Restaurant Is Growing With Another New Location

Very great Austin Michoacan-style restaurant mini-chain Carnitas el Guero is opening its sixth Austin-area location this year. The new restaurant will be found at 2309 West Parmer Lane in North Austin opening sometime in September. The restaurant serves Michoacan-style carnitas (braised shredded pork) served in tacos and tortas, plus there are quesadillas, gorditas, and tostadas with other meats, as well as caldos. There are also single locations in San Antonio and Mexico City. Owner and chef Gustavo Reyes started the restaurant in 2016

Houston import

Houston-based fast-casual American restaurant Bellagreen is going to open its first Austin location, though there is no opening date. It’ll be found at the Grove mixed-use development at 45th Street and Bull Creek Road just north of Oakmont Heights and west of Rosedale. The American restaurant describes itself as being “green,” through sustainable practices. It serves a general menu of pizza, pasta, meats, fish, salads, soups, desserts, etc. The restaurant had started in Houston under the name Ruggles Green but changed its name in 2017 and relocated its headquarters to Dallas. There are locations in Houston and Dallas.

Food truck shutter

Austin bakery Teal House Coffee closed its Dripping Springs food truck after about two months of service. Owner Lance Phillips explained that the shutter happened “due to unexpected circumstances,” according to the Instagram post. It opened at Fair Lae Cocktails and Coffee in late May, and its last day was on Monday, July 31. The physical bakery on South Congress remains open.

More downtown bars?

There could be a potential cocktail lounge heading to western downtown, as reported by Towers, along with either a hotel or apartment building set for 707 West 10th Street by development company LV Collective.

Peruvian restaurant temporary shutter

East Austin Peruvian restaurant Llama Kid temporarily closed as of June 26 in the Govalle neighborhood. According to the Instagram post, owner Diego Ysrael Sanchez plans on eventually reopening with “a new experience.” He opened the restaurant in January 2022.