Outstanding Sushi Restaurant Uchi is Heading to New York City

Austin sushi icon Uchi is opening a restaurant in New York City. The New York Uchi will open in Nolita at 206-210 Elizabeth Street sometime in 2025. Uchi is in the midst of an expansion, with locations coming to Los Angeles and Scottsdale, Arizona as well.

Round Rock Express becomes the Round Rock Donuts

For two games in July, Round Rock baseball team the Round Rock Express will become the Round Rock Donuts — complete with yellow, donut-adorned uniforms and a temporary new mascot — to honor the town’s famous confection. The two special games will be Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22, and the first 1,500 fans will receive a donut uniform.

Cookie Rich moves its truck

Luxe mini-cookie truck Cookie Rich is moving to Littlefields Coffee + Tacos at 2401 Winsted Lane in Tarrytown on Monday, July 24. It will join existing trucks Veracruz All Natural and Fleet Coffee.

Summer pop-up dinners at Birdie’s

East Austin bistro Birdie’s announced three pop-up takeovers for the summer. Similar to its other pop-ups, each takeover will be a set menu for the Tuesday through Saturday that Birdie’s is open. The first dinner will be Same Same Thai, featuring guest chef Ian Benites (who worked at Komi and Gramercy Tavern in New York) from July 18-22. Next is Jibbob, a Korean theme from Birdie’s longtime sous chef Heejae Seo from July 25-29. Finally, Birdie’s chef Tracy will return August 1-5 for Bistrot Remy, which honors her son’s first trip to France and will focus on bistro classics like steak frites.