Austin’s Newest Speakeasy Is in a Trailer Behind a Coffee Shop

The tiny Visitant Social Club serves four rotating cocktails every night

by Erin Russell
A hand holding a red cocktail with a crafted bee on an orange in front of a plant wall
A cocktail from Visitant Social Club
Dani Parsons

Hidden inside an unassuming trailer behind Progress Coffee + Beer is a new snazzy speakeasy, Visitant Social Club. Visitant is located at 3421 North I-35 and can be accessed by ringing the doorbell located outside the trailer.

Visitant Social Club serves four rotating cocktails every night and has no menus. The drinks come from co-owners Gustavo Ortega-Oyarzun and Paola Segovia, who recently moved to Austin from New York. Their consulting company, Art of Drink Inc., has created specialty salts and syrups and worked with big brands and chefs like Disney and Rick Bayless.

Guests can reserve a seat in the trailer by direct-messaging the bar on Instagram, and each reservation is for one hour. The trailer also accepts walkups as space allows.

Visitant is open Wednesday to Saturday from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Austin roasting company Progress opened this new physical space in February after shuttering its original cafe back in 2013.

Progress Coffee + Beer

3421 North Interstate Highway 35, , TX 78722 (512) 621-8236 Visit Website

Visitant Social Club

3421 North I-35, Austin, Texas 78722 Visit Website

