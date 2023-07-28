New Zealand-Style Ice Cream Shop Is Looking to Open a Second Store in Austin

The Austin location of Portland-based New Zealand-style ice cream shop Zed’s is looking to open a second shop in Austin, as reported by New York Times. Co-founders Caleb Schmidt and Matt Porter started the shop in 2016 in the Oregon city, where they blend fresh fruit and ice cream using a special machine, creating a frozen sweet that is swirly and creamy. Austin co-owner Mack Brown told the newspaper that the sales in Austin have been so good since it opened in 2021 that they want to open a second location.

Ramen expansion

Growing Austin Japanese noodle soup chain Ramen Tatsu-ya is going to be opening a new location in Round Rock, as reported by Community Impact. It’ll be found at 2132 North Mays Street, though there is no set opening date yet. This will be the company’s sixth Austin-area location and seventh overall (including one in Houston).

California pizza comes for Texas

California-based chain Pizza Guys is aiming to open a ton of first-time-ever Texas locations. The company’s lofty goal of opening almost 200 restaurants in the state includes 23 set for Austin. It’s looking for people interested in franchising the business. The Sacramento-based pizzeria chain includes thin-crust pizza, flatbreads, pasta, chicken wings, and more.

National chain expansions

Brunch chain Snooze and fast-casual bowl chain Cava are planning to open in Kyle, Texas, as reported by Austin Business Journal. The two new locations will be found within the Kyle Crossing development, opening either in late 2023 or early 2024.

Tracking Austin restaurant events

Detroit-styled pizza truck Bat City Pies is hosting an Italian dinner night at its host site Buzz Mill Coffee on Friday, July 28. The truck will whip up chicken piccata on linguine from 7 to 10 p.m. or until it’s sold out. There will only be 25 plates available for $25.

As part of Rosen’s Bagels’s ongoing fundraising efforts for managing partner Joe Carr’s medical bills due to his cancer diagnosis, the shop is hosting an event at East Austin brewery and beer garden Central Machine Works, where it will donate proceeds from specific sales of items on Sunday, July 30. This includes Central Machine Works’s kolsch beer, pizza bagels, and drinks from the Carr Bar. And then also one dollar from every sale of the brewery’s community vodka summer punch from the month of July will be donated too. The Sunday event runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.