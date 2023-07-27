Fast-Casual Austin Mexican Chicken Restaurant Fresa’s Opens in Westlake

Popular Austin casual Mexican restaurant Fresa’s Chicken al Carbon is opening its third new location this year. It’ll be found in the Westlake neighborhood at 3600 North Capital of Texas Highway, Building A, Suite 110 starting on Tuesday, October 3.

The Westlake menu is similar the other two Fresa’s locations in downtown and Bouldin Creek. There are wood-grilled meals, two with chickens either in achiote and citrus or Yucatan spiced; and then the chimichurri skirt steak. Then there are its tacos, bowls, and salads, which are filled with variations of those meats or other vegetables. For sweets, there are ice creams and churros.

The Fresa’s Westlake will have cocktails, which means drinks like margaritas (regular, frozen, frozen prickly pear, and frozen avocado), beers, and wines. There are also nonalcoholic drinks like aguas frescas, iced teas, cold brews, and Arnold Palmers made with lemon aguas frescas.

The physical space, designed by Austin architecture, interiors, and creative studio Levy Dykema, includes indoor and outdoor sating. The patio faces the West Lake Hills. There’s also a to-go window for takeout orders.

Fresa’s is also planning on opening a fourth location out in Mueller in September 2024.

The original Fresa’s opened in 2012 as a drive-thru on North Lamar actually by restaurant company McGuire Moorman (now McGuire Moorman Lambert) by restaurateur Larry McGuire, It was opened and run with then-co-partners Margaret Vera. In 2013, McGuire left and chefs Rene Ortiz and Laura Sawicki joined as co-partners, along with Tracy Overath. Together, they opened New American East Austin restaurant Launderette in 2015 and a second location of Fresa’s with a first-time-ever on-site indoor/outdoor dining spaces on South First in 2016. Later on, Sawicki left in late 2021.

Fresa’s restaurant neighbors in the 3600 North Capital of Texas Highway plaza include Jack Allen’s Kitchen.

Fresa’s Westlake hours are from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and then from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The takeout window hours are from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Update, September 29, 11:00 a.m.: This article, originally published on July 27, has been updated with Fresa’s Westlake opening date and that it is opening a Mueller location.