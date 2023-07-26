Mega-Popular South African Chicken Chain Nando’s Is Aiming to Open in Austin

Very popular South African chain restaurant Nando’s Peri-Peri is looking to open its first Austin location, as reported by Austin Business Journal, in the coming years.

The publication uncovered that Nando’s seems to be opening in the Mueller neighborhood at 1825 McBee Street, Suite 110 inside of the Origin Hotel, according to plans filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation in early July. That paperwork indicates the restaurant would begin construction this October with a finishing time of February 2024, which would presumably mean an opening date sometime later that year.

Nando’s menu makes use of piri piri (which is also spelled out as “peri peri” and also known as African Bird’s Eye chiles) in a marinade for its chicken. There are whole chickens, wings, thighs, legs, livers, and boneless breasts. And then the meats can be used in salads, wraps, bowls, and sandwiches. Sides include honey sweet potatoes, mac and cheese, chips (aka fries), mashed potatoes, hummus, and halloumi cheese sticks. Desserts include Portuguese custard tarts, raspberry cheesecakes, carrot cakes, and more. For drinks, there are alcoholic sangrias and lemonades, beers, and wines, as well as canned sodas and the such.

Eater reached out to Origin about Nando’s expansion plans, but a rep wouldn’t confirm or deny the plan at this point. Austin Business Journal reports that the restaurant company didn’t sign the lease yet as of July 7. Eater has also reached out to Nando’s.

The Origin Hotel opened its Austin location in June 2022 with its on-site restaurant Blue Lacy.

Nando’s started in 1987 in Johannesburg and grew globally since then. The first American location opened in Washington, D.C. in 2008, and its first Texas location is set for Houston opening this month, plus there are ones planned for Katy and Dallas.