Mega-Popular South African Chicken Chain Nando’s Is Indeed Opening in Austin

Very popular South African chain restaurant Nando’s Peri-Peri will open its first Austin location, as confirmed by a rep for the company. It’ll be found within the Origin Hotel in the Mueller neighborhood at 1825 McBee Street, opening in early 2024.

In early July, Austin Business Journal reported that Nando’s seems to be opening in the Origin, according to plans filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation around the same time.. That paperwork indicates the restaurant would begin construction this October with a finishing time of February 2024, which would presumably mean an opening date sometime later that year.

The Nando’s rep confirmed these plans, adding that the restaurant will be found on the ground floor of the hotel and that it’ll take up 2,500 square feet of space.

Nando’s menu makes use of piri piri (which is also spelled out as “peri peri” and also known as African Bird’s Eye chiles) in a marinade for its chicken. There are whole chickens, wings, thighs, legs, livers, and boneless breasts. And then the meats can be used in salads, wraps, bowls, and sandwiches. Sides include honey sweet potatoes, mac and cheese, chips (aka fries), mashed potatoes, hummus, and halloumi cheese sticks. Desserts include Portuguese custard tarts, raspberry cheesecakes, carrot cakes, and more. For drinks, there are alcoholic sangrias and lemonades, beers, and wines, as well as canned sodas and the such.

When Austin Business Journal originally reported what had been these tentative plans, it noted that, at the time, the restaurant company didn’t sign the lease yet as of July 7.

The Origin Hotel opened its Austin location in June 2022 with its on-site restaurant Blue Lacy.

Nando’s started in 1987 in Johannesburg and has grown globally since then. The first American location opened in Washington, D.C. in 2008, and its first Texas location is set for Houston opening this month, plus there are ones planned for Katy and Dallas.

