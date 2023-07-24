Austin Cuban Sandwich Truck Reopens on East Riverside Drive

Austin Cuban sandwich pop-up-turned-truck-turned-pop-up-again Oye Chico is back in food truck form this week. It’ll be parked at Montopolis cafe and bar Ani’s Day & Night starting on Tuesday, July 24. Owner and chef Carlos Suarez’s menu include the classic Cuban sandwich, plus new dishes like a burger and a fried chicken sandwich. Suarez started Oye in 2021 as a pop-up and then opened up the trailer in August 2022 parked at Better Half. That closed later in November, but then he restarted pop-ups that same month. Its hours will be from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and again from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and then from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Restaurant summer vacations

East Austin Mexican restaurant Joe’s Bakery is going to go on summer vacation from Monday, July 24 through Monday, July 31. It’ll reopen on Wednesday, August 2 with an event honoring the restaurant’s recent James Beard America’s Classic Restaurant Award with a proclamation from the city awarded by Councilmember Jose Valasquez at 7:30 a.m. that day.

And then Central East Austin restaurant Franklin Barbecue is going on its regular summer vacation from Monday, July 24 through Thursday, August 3. It’ll reopen on Friday, August 4.

Coming restaurant attraction

A new American diner-slash-tavern is opening in far South Austin later this year. Cherry Creek-adjacent the Local will debut near the Cherry Creek neighborhood at 9901 Brodie Lane, Suite 120, sometime in summer or fall, as reported by Community Impact. The all-day restaurant will serve breakfast (think biscuits, eggs, etc.), lunch (salads, sandwiches), dinner (burgers, casseroles), and cocktails including alcoholic milkshakes.

Dive bar Christmas vibes mystery

KUT digs into the mystery of why Crestview dive bar Lala’s has been decked out with Christmas and holiday decorations since it opened in 1972.

New Austin restaurant co-owner

Austin chef and restaurateur of now-closed restaurant Contigo, Andrew Wiseheart, is a new co-owner and co-partner of local fast-casual grain bowl mini-chain Honest Mary’s as of 2022.