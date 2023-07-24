Japanese Bakery Chain Uncle Tetsu Brings Jiggly, Wiggly Cheesecakes to Austin

International Japanese bakery chain Uncle Tetsu opened its first Austin location this month. It’s found in the Highland neighborhood at 6929 Airport Boulevard, Suite 151⁠ as of July 22.

The bakery is known particularly for its Japanese cheesecakes — a lighter and fluffier cheesecake iteration with a fun wobble effect, made with sponge cake and cream cheese. The current menu is a limited one. There’s the original version, plus other flavors: coffee, strawberry, and ube. Then there are also burnt Basque cheesecakes, a much creamier version that originated in Spain. There’s an original flavor and an ube one. Lastly, there are cheesecake biscotti cookies.

In the future, when Uncle Tetsu Austin expands its menu, look out for Japanese cheesecakes in matcha, chocolate, and Oreo flavors; and a variety of Hokkaido, Japan-style cheese tarts.

Uncle Tetsu founder Tetsushi Mizokami started the company in 1985 in Hakata, Japan. Now it’s expanded worldwide, including America, Canada, China, Indonesia, Australia, and much more.

Uncle Tetsu’s Austin hours are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Delivery orders placed online are also available. The bakery is found in the Cresent Plaza, which includes 99 Ranch Market, Kura Revolving Sushi Bar, 85 Degree Bakery, Sazan Ramen, BB.Q Chicken, and K BBQ.

Other Japanese cheesecake spots in Austin include Texas-Asian bakery OMG Squee.

