A Korean Corn Dog Chain Opens First Austin-Area Restaurant in Round Rock

Two Hands is all about deep-fried corn dogs on sticks

by Nadia Chaudhury Updated
Several deep-fried corn dogs on sticks.
Korean corn dogs from Two Hands.
Two Hands/Facebook
National Korean corn dog restaurant chain Two Hands opened its first Austin-area location last fall. The new restaurant will be found in Round Rock at 201 University Oaks Boulevard, Suite 540. It had been pegged to open originally sometime in the summer of 2023, but that was delayed to October 6, 2023.

The chain is known for its Korean-style corn dogs — where franks are bettered, deep-fried, and placed on a stick — and often, the links are filled with cheese or covered in potatoes and served alongside dipping sauces. Two Hands’s menu includes the classic corn dog with seasoning and a ranch sauce; there are also versions that are spicy, with potatoes, with rice puffs, one with bean powder, and an American-styled one. There’s also vegan mozzarella and sausages. Then there are box sets of mix-and-match corn dogs. There’s a strong array of boba drinks as well as slushes, fries, and sodas.

The company started in Los Angeles in 2019. Along with stores in California, Arizona, Utah, Oklahoma, etc., there are a bunch of locations in Dallas and Houston. The business is not related to New York-based Australian cafe Two Hands, which has an Austin location.

Another Austin place for Korean-style corn dogs is the chain Oh K Dog, which has two Austin locations.

Two Hands’s Round Rock hours are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Update, January 18, 2024: This article, originally published on July 21, 2023, has been updated to reflect the restaurant’s opening date and hours.

Two Hands [Round Rock]

201 University Oaks Boulevard, Suite 540, Round Rock, Texas 78665 Visit Website

