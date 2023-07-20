 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fancy Cookie Trailer Chef Opens New Lunch Spot With Biscuits and Panini in Austin

Both Cookie Rich and newer sibling trailer Goldy’s will open at Littlefield’s in Tarrytown in July

by Erin Russell
A white table with several food items with some in a white goldy’s takeaway container (avocado toast, purple lemonade, pasta salad, biscuit sandwich, panini, melon salad, cinnamon roll, milkshake, coffee).
Dishes from Goldy’s and Cookie Rich.
Kat Harris

Chef Lorin Peters of coveted cookie trailer Cookie Rich is opening a new breakfast and lunch spot, Goldy’s. Both Goldy’s and Cookie Rich will serve out of the same walk-up window at the Littlefield’s mini-food truck park at 2401 Winsted Lane in Tarrytown on Monday, July 24.

Goldy’s will serve all-day breakfast and lunch that combines nostalgic foods and local ingredients with Peters’s experience as a fine-dining chef (she previously worked at three-Michelin star restaurant the French Laundry). Breakfast dishes include biscuit sandwiches, a grilled ham and cheese roll, avocado hash browns, and the Chocolate Pocket — a crustless bread pocket filled with Cookie Rich’s dark fudge that is Peters’s version of an Uncrustable. Lunch dishes include a roasted chicken panini, chicken salad, and a melon salad with seasonal summer melon, cucumber, Fresno chiles, mint, and lime-agave vinaigrette.

Cookie Rich will serve its existing menu of cookies, cinnamon rolls, cookie crushes (milkshakes with cookies mixed in), coffee, lemonade, and more.

A white trailer under an vine-covered
Goldy’s and Cookie Rich at Littlefield’s
Kat Harris

The name Goldy’s is a playful poke at Peters’s husband, Matt Peters, who led the 2017 American team to victory at the prestigious Bocuse d’Or culinary competition — the first and only American team to do so in the competition’s 36-year history. While both Lorin and Matt come from fine-dining backgrounds (they met while working at the French Laundry), Lorin has taken a more casual tack with her restaurants — hence, Goldy’s as opposed to “d’Or.”

Goldy’s and Cookie Rich join Veracruz All Natural taco truck at Littlefield’s, replacing Fleet Coffee, which moved to Manor Road. All items are available to go or to eat at Littlefield’s outdoor dining area.

Goldy’s will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until sold out, with plans to expand to evening hours in the fall.

Littlefield's

2401 Winsted Lane, Austin, Texas 78703 Visit Website

Goldy’s

2401 Winsted Lane, Austin, Texas 78703

Cookie Rich

1801 North Lamar Boulevard, , TX 78701 (512) 359-5465 Visit Website

