Burger Chain Shake Shack Opens New Drive-Thru in San Marcos

New York-based burger chain Shake Shack is opening its next new location in San Marcos this month. The drive-thru iteration will be found in the Tanger Outlets at 4025 I-35 South, Suite 5400 starting on Friday, July 28. This is the company’s first location in the San Marcos area. On that opening day, it’ll will donate one dollar of every sandwich sale from the location to the Boys & Girls Club of South Central Texas. Daily hours will be from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and the menu includes the usual dishes from the burgers to the crinkle-cut fries to the Texas-specific Lockhart link burger made with a jalapeno-cheese sausage from Kreuz Market.

Chef shuffle

Austin chef Julio-Cesar Florez is pausing his Peruvian restaurant Birú Cocina Peruana because he’s going to become the new executive chef of downtown restaurant Ember Kitchen, as he shared on Instagram. The newer Latin American-leaning live-fire restaurant opened in February with a menu developed by consulting chef María Mercedes Grubb and led by executive chef Nayely Castillo.

Austin summer festival food and drink specials

Austin’s free summer music festival Hot Summer Nights is taking place this week, and there are a bunch of related food and drink specials happening in the downtown region. Downtown brewery Central District Brewing created the new Red River Kolsch, of which proceeds will benefit Red River Cultural District and nonprofit Caritas, featuring a label created by artist Cat Barrera, available at its taproom starting on Wednesday, July 20 with a launch party on Friday, July 21. Other discounts include $4 pizza slices from Hoboken Pies on Thursday, July 20 from 2 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.; 10 percent off all food at Stubb’s Bar-B-Q; dollar tacos for people who tag the Red River Cultural District and Vaquero Taquero on Instagram from that taco restaurant; $5 cocktails from the Side Bar, and much more. The festival runs from Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23.

Tracking Austin restaurant events

New Texan restaurant Lenoir is launching a weekly series dedicated to teaching attendees food and drinks skills, called Camp Lenoir. It starts on Thursday, July 20 with a wine and cheese pairing class, and happens every Thursday through August 31 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45. Other future workshops include oyster and wine pairings, making pasta, natural wine, and knife sharpening.

South Lamar cat cafe Purrfecto Cat Lounge is hosting a trivia and kitty party on Thursday, July 20. Attendees could potentially win merchandise and a private cat party. Tickets are $43.30 and it runs from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.