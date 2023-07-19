One of Austin’s Best Cafes Is Opening in Arizona With a Coffee Cocktail Bar

Very excellent Austin cafe Fleet Coffee is growing bigger in two ways this summer. First, the coffee shop is opening its first out-of-state location in Phoenix, Arizona with a full bar. And then it’s opening a new truck in Austin’s Cherrywood neighborhood at 2806 Manor Road starting on Friday, July 21.

Fleet’s Phoenix location will be found in the Roosevelt Row Arts District as part of the mixed-use development Moontower at 811 North Third Street. The coffee menu will include its usual drinks such as espresso-based beverages and its house ones like the Ritual, a cortado with cereal-infused milk. The first-time bar menu will include its takes on coffee cocktails, such as the Fruity Pebbles espresso martini. It’s expected to open sometime in late August or September, according to owner Patrick Pierce.

The relocated Fleet Austin truck will be found in a new trailer on Manor Road. The menu will focus on its coffee drinks. Pierce tells Eater that a new cocktail bar is going to open at the same address too by a separate entity. Its hours will be from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every day.

This address is also the new home of Austin food truck La Santa Barbacha, which was forced to relocate in June because its previous location at the Native in East Austin is being turned into a putt-putt golf course.

Because of this new truck, Fleet’s truck at alfresco food truck space Littlefield’s actually closed on Sunday, July 16 ahead of that opening. Taking over its slot will be Cookie Rich’s truck, joining one of Veracruz All Natural’s locations.

Fleet’s physical Webberville cafe, which opened in 2016, is staying open.

