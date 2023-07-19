 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

East Austin Event Space/Hotel Opens Three New Bars: A Rooftop Speakeasy, an Indoor Intimate Cocktail Lounge, and a Garden Patio

Inn Cahoots welcomes IYKYK, Bar Mischief, and Austin Garden & Studio this July

by Nadia Chaudhury
An ornate bar with chandeliers.
Bar Mischief at Inn Cahoots.
Taylor Hannan

Group hotel and private event space Inn Cahoots is adding several new bars and food trucks, all of which will be open to the public, this month. The bars — cocktail lounge Bar Mischief, rooftop speakeasy IYKYK, and alfresco bar and food truck park Austin Garden & Studio — at 1221 East Sixth Street in the East Cesar Chavez neighborhood will open starting on Friday, July 21.

Inn Cahoots’s three bars offer different spaces within the complex:

  • First, there’s Bar Mischief, an intimate indoor cocktail lounge with ornate warm decor (chandeliers, wood bar, leather banquettes) with only 20 seats. The drinks menu, created by beverage director Jorge Viana, features cocktails both classics and takes on, such as the Alpine Saints with Amari and rum and the Birds of a Feather with Campari.
Four cocktails on a table with people.
Cocktails at Bar Mischief.
Taylor Hannan
  • Then there’s IYKYK (shorthand for the befitting phrase “if you know, you know”), dubbed as a speakeasy because the entrance isn’t obvious but the bar is visible from the street. The space includes lounge-type seating, cabanas, a covered patio area, and a stage.
  • Finally, there’s the Austin Garden & Studio, the ground-floor outdoor-indoor space with a bar and an area for food trucks. Currently, turkey burger truck Gobble Gobble is there. There are also three stages and indoor rooms with air conditioning. The bar is intended to serve as a community space and will often host events, including a monthly sip and support series to benefit local nonprofits. The indoor area was designed with Fender Guitars with displays of guitars and the such.
A rooftop lounge.
IYKYK at Inn Cahoots.
Isaac Rodriguez

Founder and CEO Kristen Carson started Inn Cahoots in 2019 as a group hotel intended to combat Airbnb party houses in the city. Also behind the hotel/space is partner and COO Michelle Chuang.

Inn Cahoot’s public opening weekend will be full of Women’s World Cup watch parties, live music, DJs, drag queen trivia, giveaways, and more.

Bar Mischief’s hours will be from 5 p.m. to midnight on Thursdays, 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and then from 5 to 11 p.m. on Sundays. IYKYK’s hours will be from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays through Saturdays. Austin Garden & Studio’s hours will be from 5 p.m. to midnight on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and then 2 p.m. to midnight on Sundays.

An outdoor lounge/patio from above.
Austin Garden & Studio at Inn Cahoots.
Isaac Rodriguez
An indoor bar.
The Studio at Inn Cahoots.
K. Larson

Austin Garden & Studio

1209 East Sixth Street , Austin, Texas 78702 Visit Website
Bar Mischief

1221 East Sixth Street, Austin, Texas 78702 Visit Website
Inn Cahoots

1221 East Sixth Street, Austin, Texas 78702 Visit Website

IYKYK

1221 East Sixth Street, Austin, Texas 78702 Visit Website

