Hill Country Czech Restaurant Closes After 15 Years

Boerne, Texas standby Little Gretel Restaurant has closed after 15 years as the chef is retiring. The German-Czech spot’s last day was in May. Taking over the spot at 518 River Road is the Rill, a family-friendly restaurant serving bar fare. It should open this summer.

Honest Mary’s opens in Cedar Park

Fast-casual grain bowl restaurant Honest Mary’s is opening its third location in Cedar Park 4701 183A on Saturday, July 22. The grand opening that day will offer 20 percent discounts on bowls and 20 percent of sales donated to CASA of Williamson County. There’s also a fourth location planned for Mueller.

Pho With Us expands to Kyle

Vietnamese spot Pho With Us is opening a second location in Kyle, Texas at 19086 S I-35 Frontage Road (in the same shopping center as Costco). The new restaurant will have an expanded menu and will open in early 2024.

Downtown Round Rock gains a wine lounge

Swallow Winery will open in downtown Round Rock at 407 Round Rock Avenue, with the approval of a rezoning request. Swallow specializes in limited-production wines from California. The new space will include food trucks and patio seating, and will open fall 2023.

Holiday hosts Christmas in July

Trendy East Seventh bar Holiday is hosting a Christmas in July party from Sunday, July 23 through Tuesday, July 25. Look for festive decorations, food and drink specials, and live music starting at 8 p.m.

Pedroso’s Pizza opens a in Prep ATX

Pizza truck Pedroso’s Pizza is opening a second location out of commissary kitchen Prep ATX at 1300 E Anderson Lane. The trailer at Burnet Road will also be closing at 3 p.m. on days when temps top 100 degrees.

Spritz Fest at Dovetail Pizza

South First pizzeria Dovetail Pizza is hosting a Spritz Fest on Thursday, July 20 with specialty pizzas and of course, spritzes. Tickets are $30 and benefit the Southern Smoke Foundation.