Prized San Antonio Barbecue Spot Opening a New Restaurant With More Smoked Meats

Essential San Antonio barbecue spot 2M Smokehouse is opening a new restaurant in Castorville, Texas, about 30 minutes outside of San Antonio. The new restaurant, Blu Lacey, will serve traditional barbecue fare along with new meats and sides. The restaurant is named after the state dog of Texas, the Blue Lacy (and is unrelated to the restaurant of the same name in Austin).

Radix House closes and reopens

Radix House, a coffeeshop that serves espresso and CBD products, has closed its cafe that opened on Menchaca Road in May. In a Facebook post, owner Roger Pilney explained that the property will be torn down to build condos, which he wasn’t told when he signed the lease. Pilney has reopened a Radix truck at 3008 West Slaughter Lane, and put out a plea for customers, telling Community Impact that he had exhausted funds and was afraid he would have to close permanently. Beyond its role as a coffee purveyor, Radix partners with programs supporting PTSD research and treatment and suicide prevention.

Cedar Creek resort opens two new restaurants

Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa in Cedar Creek, Texas has opened two new restaurants: Maude’s Bar & Terrace and Maverick’s Roadhouse. Maude’s is the hotel’s signature restaurant with Southern fare like pecan pie and a harissa-smoked short rib, while Maverick’s is a Texas roadhouse with chicken-fried steak and wings. They join the six other restaurants on the property, including fancy omakase spot Sushi by Scratch Restaurants.

Siete Foods’ $200,000 grant program now accepting applications

Austin-based gluten-free specialists Siete Foods’ Juntos Fund, which supports entrepreneurship in Latino communities, is now accepting applications. This year Siete will award a total of $200,000 to up to 13 Latina-owned restaurants, food trucks, or bakeries, with the first recipient getting $50,000. Applications must be submitted by August 15.

Andiamo changes ownership

Longtime Austin Italian restaurant Andiamo has a new owner, Mike Smith. Smith has been in the Austin restaurant scene for over 20 years, with experience at Shoreline Grill and Jeffrey’s.

Otoko and Jester King collab

The chef of fancy omakase restaurant Otoko, Yoshi Okai, has created a beer in collaboration with Jester King Brewery. The beer, OH!, is a farmhouse ale made with sansho peppers and is available at Jester King and Otoko.

Sign up for the newsletter Eater Austin Sign up for our newsletter. Thanks for signing up! Check your inbox for a welcome email. Email (required) Oops. Something went wrong. Please enter a valid email and try again. By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice . You can opt out at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Subscribe