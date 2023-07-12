New Sushi Restaurant All About Hand Rolls Opens in Westlake

A new restaurant dedicated to hand rolls opened in Austin this summer. Yuki Handroll Bar is found in the Westlake area at 6317 3 Farm to Market Road 2244, Suite 330 as of late June.

Per the name, Yuki focuses on hand rolls, aka temaki rolls, where a large nori piece is wrapped around rice and other ingredients, all shaped kind of like a large cone-shaped sushi roll. The menu’s fillings include seafood like lobster, scallops, ikura, toro, and yellowtail; and vegetable-based options. There are also nigiri and sashimi. The service style is like Los Angeles/New York fast-casual chain KazuNori.

Yuki co-owners and co-executive chefs Jun Kim (from New York) and Hyo Lim (from Miami) came to Austin where they worked at various restaurants until they decided to open their own hand roll restaurant in Austin based on similar restaurants in Japan. They teamed up with now-co-owner and CEO John Kim and his son Ben Yoo, who is serving as their regional manager. John Kim had run Sixth Street bar Sake Mama (known for its sake bombs), which opened in 2018 and closed in 2022.

The team picked this address because they wanted to bring “authentic and delicious sushi experiences” to the neighborhood.

Currently, Yuki is operating with limited hours. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and then from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Related 14 Essential Sushi Restaurants in Austin