Casual Italian Spot Uncle Nicky’s Coming to South Lamar

The new cafe will open sometime this summer or fall

by Nadia Chaudhury
Bowls of food.
Dishes from Uncle Nicky’s.
Austin Italian cafe Uncle Nicky’s is going to open its second location in South Austin. The new restaurant and bar will be found at 2121 South Lamar Boulevard in the South Lamar starting in either the late summer or early fall of 2023.

This is Uncle Nicky’s second location after the team closed its East Austin location at the end of 2022 which had been within the former Hotel Eleven (now Frances Modern Inn). The shutter happened with the goal of reopening elsewhere in South Austin.

The new Uncle Nicky’s will work similarly to the original one in Hyde Park, with casual service and an all-day menu. The latter means breakfast, salads, pastas, sandwiches, and desserts, along with cocktails, spritzes, and coffee,

Co-partners Travis Tober (Nickel City), Nicholas Yanes (Juniper), and brothers Brandon Hunt and Zane Hunt (Via 313) liked the South Lamar neighborhood because of its “high energy,” according to a rep.

The team opened the first Uncle Nicky’s in 2019 and then the East Austin one in 2020. They’re also working on a New York-styled tavern also in East Austin, Murray’s, taking over Gourmands’s space on Webberville Road this fall or winter.

Uncle Nicky's [South Lamar]

2121 South Lamar Boulevard, Austin, Texas 78704 Visit Website

Uncle Nicky's

4222 Duval Street, Austin, Texas 78751 Visit Website

