Austin Tex-Mex-Indian Restaurant Nasha Expands Into South Austin

Austin Tex-Mex-Indian restaurant Nasha opened a second location just north of Southpark Meadows in late April, as reported by Community Impact. The 8900 South Congress Avenue, Building 2 serves up spiced queso, paneer quesadillas, saag enchiladas, biryanis, naans, and curries, plus margaritas (including curried options) and weekday lunch thalis.

Owner Mahesh Shinde ran South Congress Indian restaurant New India from 2011 to 2018. He opened the original Nasha in 2014 on East Seventh Street. There was also his short-lived Indian-Mexican barbecue restaurant, N’Esperado, on South First from August 2018 to December 2018.

Coming chain attractions

National salad chain Sweetgreen is opening a fifth Austin-area location in the Domain Northside, as reported by Austin Business Journal. It’ll be found in the neighborhood’s location of the Texas mini-chain Louisana Crab Shack — which had been open from 2021 to 2022 — at 11501 Rock Rose Avenue, opening probably sometime in 2024.

Chain Clean Juice is opening its first two Austin-area locations this summer. The first is going to be found in far south Austin at 611 South Mopec Expressway, Suite 600 starting on Saturday, June 24. The second will be in Round Rock at 2800 South I-35 Frontage Road, Suite 315 starting sometime later this summer.

Tracking Austin restaurant events

East Congress seafood truck Huckleberry is celebrating its third birthday with a Hawaiian-themed party. There will be a whole hog roast, tiki cocktails and glasses, and a live band. It takes place at its truck at Still Austin Whiskey Co. on Saturday, June 10 from noon to 5 p.m.; RSVPs are free.

Stonewall winery Lewis Wines is hosting a summer wine dinner this weekend. The five-course meal, paired with wines, will include dishes like pickled strawberries with rosé, and coffee/cacao-crusted wagyu steak with a cabernet franc. It takes place on Saturday, June 10 at 6 p.m.; tickets are $150.

Mueller Italian restaurant L’Oca d’Oro’s next Pasta Pasianos series — where guest chefs come to cook collaboration meals and money is donated to reproductive rights nonprofit the Lilith Fund — is taking place on Tuesday, June 13 as part of its seventh anniversary. Guest chefs will be Suerte/Este/former L’Oca chef Fermín Núñez and Houston Italian-American restaurant Louie’s chef Angelo Emiliana. The restaurant is aiming to raise $50,000 for the nonprofit.

