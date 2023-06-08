‘Top Chef’ Contender Jo Chan Opens a French Restaurant With an Austin Market

There’s an exciting new development with the forthcoming French comfort food restaurant from Tiny Grocer that’s coming to the Hyde Park neighborhood this year. Chef Jo Chan — a former Top Chef contender and former executive chef of Eberly — is going to helm the restaurant, which will be named Bureau de Poste. It’ll be found at 4300 Speedway starting on Tuesday, October 3.

Under Chan, the menu will include classic French dishes such as steak and moules frites, escargot, confit duck legs, French onion soup, as well as half-roasted chicken. There will be wine, beer, and non-alcoholic drinks as well.

Tiny Grocer owner Steph Steele had announced this expansion of the market with a new French restaurant component last summer. Chan had been wanting to open her own restaurant after she left Eberly in April 2022.

Like Tiny Grocer’s original location on South Congress, the Hyde Park market will feature retail and products from local businesses, as well as a deli with sandwiches and foods, coffee, wines, and more.

The name is in honor of the building’s previous use as a post office, French for “post office.” The physical space will include indoor and outdoor seating as well as a dedicated kids table.

Before her stint on Top Chef in season 19 — she lasted seven episodes — and Eberly, Chan worked at and for a variety of lauded restaurants and chefs, including Marcus Samuelsson, Nobu, and Barbuto. Steele opened Tiny on South Congress in 2021 after working at Whole Foods before then.

Reservations are currently available for the restaurant for daily dinner services.

Update, September 27, 12:24 p.m.: This article, originally published on June 8, has been updated to include Bureau de Poste’s opening date.