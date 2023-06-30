Lucy’s Fried Chicken Is Now Down to One Restaurant in Austin

What had been Austin mini-chain Lucy’s Fried Chicken closed its Cedar Park location seemingly sometime in June, as reported by Community Impact, at 401 East Whitestone Boulevard, Suite A108. This means the only still-open location of the restaurant is the original in South Austin.

The restaurant has had several locations shutter throughout the years, South Lamar, Lake Travis, and Burnet Road. Owner and chef James Holmes had also been behind lauded New American restaurant Olivia, which opened in 2008 and closed in 2016. He opened the South Austin Lucy’s on College Avenue in 2011. The Cedar Park location had opened in 2018.

Austin restaurant news a new owner

One of the owners of Texas restaurants Foxhole Culinary Tavern in Austin and Republic Kitchen and Bar in Leander has bought Austin American Bartlett’s, as reported by Statesman. Trey Wolslager now has a majority ownership in the restaurant as previous co-owner and general manager Alan Thomas downgrades to minority ownership. Chef and owner Arik Skot Williams will remain in the kitchen. But also Wolslager wants to expand Bartlett’s with at least two new locations in the suburbs.

Ice cream and LGBTQ nonprofit partnership

In the month of July, Austin ice cream mini-chain Lick is collecting donations for LGBTQ nonprofit Out Youth in the month of July. This includes all physical locations and the website. People who donate $20 or more will get a free scoop card. The company plans on donating ice creams to the nonprofit’s home as well as donating 10 percent of its complete revenue on Sunday, July 16 to the organization.

Tracking Austin food events

The Clarksville location of seafood restaurant Garbo’s is hosting an oysters and caviar event this weekend. It takes place on Saturday, July 1 with food from 4 to 8 p.m. and live music from 6 to 8 p.m.

