Austin Drive-In Movie Theater Blue Starlite’s Going to Close in Mueller

Austin drive-in theater the Blue Starlite is going to close its Mueller location at 2015 East M. Franklin Avenue this summer. Its last days of service for the public will be from Thursday, June 29 through Saturday, July 1, and then the space will be available for private rentals through the end of the summer. There are plans to reopen somewhere else with details to come later, as part of its 15th anniversary celebration. The downtown location at 300 San Antonio Street will remain open for the summer.

“The owners of the lot have been a huge advocate for us remaining there for as long as possible as they worked towards its future development,” founder Josh Frank writes in a release. Frank started Blue Starlite in 2009.

Cafe handover

Austin coffee company Greater Goods sold the ownership of its East Austin cafe to the company behind the private club and venue space the Pershing, according to an email newsletter. Under the HaloEast Property, LLC., the space will continue to operate as a cafe making use of its coffee beans. The charitably-focused company opened in 2015 and opened this cafe in 2018. Greater Goods will expand with a tasting room and training lab at its Dripping Springs roasting facility.

Austin bar accolades continue, finalists version

After Tales of the Cocktail Foundation announced the longlist for its Spirited Awards in June, it has since released its short list of finalists last week. For Austin, this means Drink.Well and Dajoubu’s Caer Maiko Ferguson in the U.S. Bartender of the Year category and Nickel City in the Best U.S. Bar Team slot.

Raising medical funds for Austin restaurant person

Rosen’s Bagel’s managing partner Joe Carr recently found out that he has colon cancer, as shared by the shop’s Instagram account. There’s a GoFundMe campaign to help him raise funds for his medical bills and the company will be donating a portion of a menu item’s sales to the campaign each month; July’s will be the Cure, a fried egg sandwich with cheese, ketchup, etc. on a poppy bagel. The company also plans on hosting events to help him raise money.

