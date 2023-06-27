Popular Austin Bagel Shop Nervous Charlie’s Is Coming to Cedar Park

North Loop bagel shop Nervous Charlie’s is expanding with a second location. The new restaurant will be found in Cedar Park at 410 West Whitestone Boulevard starting sometime in either August or September 2023.

The second menu will remain the same: New York-style bagels made with dough sourced from the East Coast city. Bagel flavors span from everything to cinnamon raisin to sun-dried tomatoes to French toast. Then there are cream cheeses from plain to vegan vegetable to strawberry to spicy arbol/pequin pepper. Then there are breakfast and lunch sandwiches making use of those bagels with options like eggs, lox, pastrami, Taylor ham, turkey, etc., etc.

But also the newer bigger space in the Austin suburb allows Nervous to expand and really hone in on its offerings. They plan on selling retail bottles of its house Charlie’s Hot Sauce, offering more specialty sandwiches, and broadening its baked goods array. The latter includes making more of its black-and-white cookies and adding crumb cakes and chocolate chip cookies courtesy of lead baker AJ Lurgio, who has been with the shop for a while. Another longtime Nervous Charlie’s staffer, Wendy Gammon, will become the general manager of the Cedar Park location.

Co-founders and co-owners Chris Cunningham and Ali White moved to Austin from New York and opened Nervous in September 2018. “Our intention has always been to like bring like awesome bagels to the people of Austin,” Cunningham tells Eater. They’re open to further expansions, especially for South Austin.

Cunningham is especially proud of how well the shop has been doing. “I think it’s really cool for us is that like it’s rare these days to see a homegrown Austin business open multiple locations,” he says. considering that many restaurants opening in the city tend to be out-of-state companies and chains. “We started in Austin and it’s very Austin. So it’s really cool to see local Austin business still owned by husband and wife and dog [the namesake Charlie] is successful and expanding.”

In related Austin restaurants expanding into Cedar Park news, Southern-Asian restaurant the Peached Tortilla is opening a location in the suburb later this year.

