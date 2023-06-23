The First Pick in the NBA Draft Is Excited to Try Texas Breakfast Tacos

The San Antonio Spurs took Victor Wembanyama with the first pick in the NBA draft yesterday. During a press conference after the selection, the French-born player said he’s “heard a lot about breakfast tacos” in Texas, and is excited to try them. He should be: there are a lot of great tacos in the state, including San Antonio and, yes, Austin.

Tracking Austin restaurant events, Midsummer edition

There are two events pegged to Midsummer, the European summer solstice celebration (and semi-related to the horror movie, but not as terrifying). First, there’s the official Austin event, the Second Annual Midsummer Festival, on Saturday, June 24 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Old Bakery and Emporium in downtown. On deck will be Swedish baked goods from Fika Table, as well as live music, shops, flower crown workshops, and more. RSVPs can be made online.

Then, far south Austin German-ish restaurant OvenBird is hosting a five-course meal also on Saturday, June 24 at 7 p.m. with optional drinks. Reservations can be made by emailing sarah@ovenbirdatx.com.

Tracking other Austin restaurant events

Excellent pizzeria and wine restaurant Bufalina is celebrating its 10th birthday with a party on Sunday, June 25 from 4 to 10 p.m. at its East Cesar Chavez location. There will be magnum bottles and pies, a DJ, burgers from Bad Larry Burger Club, and more.

Award-winning taco truck Con Todo is hosting a party for its new summer menu on Sunday, June 25 from noon to 4 p.m. There will be a beer collaboration with host site Celis Brewery, DJs, carne asada, cold-brew paletas, and more.

Related 16 Essential Austin Breakfast Tacos