Austin Tex-Mex Restaurant Polvo’s Is Opening in Barton Creek Square Mall

Turns out Austin Tex-Mex mini-chain Polvo’s is opening a third location sometime this year. The new restaurant is found within the Barton Creek Mall at 2901 South Capital of Texas Highway, Building 7 in southeast Austin. Further details aren’t known at this point. The first location of Polvo’s opened on South First in 1997. Then there was one up in Wells Branch in 2012, but it closed in 2021. That was followed by the downtown location in 2018.

Austin food hall restaurant moves to San Antonio

While the Emmer & Rye group’s casual food hall restaurant Henbit closed in Austin in March, the company opened a temporary outpost in San Antonio this month. The San Antonio Henbit is found within also-food hall Bottling Department in the Pearl development, serving up smash burgers, a vegetarian sandwich, salads, and fries. And no, its iconic Monster Cookies are not available there.

Tracking Austin-area food events

Downtown’s Hotel Van Zandt is hosting a guest chef series this summer with new executive chef Sergio Ledesma at on-site restaurant Gerladine’s. The first of the eight-course dinners takes place with chef Atzin Santos of Mexico City restaurant Limosneros on Thursday, June 21. Following dinners include Torono restaurant Hexagon chef Rafael Covarrubias (July 19) and Maryland’s the Comus Inn chef Sammy DeMarco (August 16) and chef de cuisine Vaidas Imsha of forthcoming Austin restaurant Uchiba (September 20). The dinners are $125 with $75 for beverage pairings.

Calibrate Wellness’s next delta-8 infusion dinner is taking place with chef Sonya Cote at her Bastrop restaurant Store House Market + Eatery this week. It takes place on Thursday, June 22 from 6 to 9 p.m., with tickets for $135. The infusions are optional and there will be tequila drinks. Dishes include Gulf Coast redfish with beans and carrots, and a honey and apple popover.

Downtown hotel restaurant Garrison within the Fairmont is throwing together a six-course menu paired with Patron tequila. It takes place on Thursday, June 22 starting at 6:30 p.m.; tickets are $175.

Dripping Springs luxury resort Camp Lucy is hosting a barbecue and bourbon event this week. BBQ & Bourbon will feature chefs including from Camp Lucy restaurant Tillie’s Andy Knudgson and Meredith Shaffer, Mexican restaurant ATX Cocina’s Allie McMillian, Fredericksburg barbecue restaurant Eker BBQ’s Lance Eaker, and West Palm Beach restaurant Tropical Smoke’s Rick Mace. On deck will be food and cocktails made with liquors from area distilleries. It takes place on Thursday, June 22 from 6 to 9:30 p.m.; general admission tickets are $95 and VIP $125; and it benefits nonprofit Good Bourbon for a Good Cause.

Downtown beer and sausage restaurant Banger’s is throwing its regular renaissance fair again starting this week. The Ren Fest will include whole pig roasts, turkey legs, alligator wrapped in bacon, and drinks such as beers, mead, and ciders, alongside activities like jousting, a market, and live music. It runs from Friday, June 23 through Sunday, June 25. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. the first two days, and then from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. the last day.

