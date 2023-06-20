South Lamar Vietnamese-Southern Food Truck Is Closing

Vietnamese-Southern food truck Bisous is closing this month in the Zilker neighborhood. Its last day of service at 1109 South Lamar Boulevard will be on Sunday, June 25.

Chef and owner Bianca Frasier decided to close the truck to focus on a personal project, as she explains on Instagram, further saying that she’ll be back cooking at some point later, perhaps pop-ups or the such.

Fraiser, who had previously been a chef at New Texan restaurant Foreign & Domestic, opened her food truck in September 2022, with a menu focusing on Vietnamese-Southern dishes (her mother is Vietnamese, her father Southern). That led to items like black-eyed peas with rice chips; catfish fried with a turmeric seasoning paired with fish sauce; and banana pudding ice cream.

Taking over Bisous’s parking spot outside of the Gibson Street Bar will be something new from El Pasoan-Jewish Austin mini-chain JewBoy Burgers owner Mo Pittle. Eater has reached out for more information.

Pittle opened JewBoy Burgers — presenting West Texan-Jewish dishes in the form of burgers and the like — as a food truck in October 2016. That turned into a physical restaurant on Airport Boulevard in September 2020, and then he expanded with a sandwich deli in March 2021, an East Austin slider truck in October 2022, and then finally a location within downtown Austin food hall Fareground in April 2023. The South Lamar truck will be his fifth venture.

Before Bisous, the food truck spot was home to the venerable sandwich truck Luke’s Inside Out, which closed after 10 years of business in March 2022. After that, there was a short-lived truck, Chopped ATX.

Related 32 Essential Food Trucks in Austin