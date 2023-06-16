 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Austin Toy and Candy Shops Toy Joy and Yummi Joy Are Opening in Brentwood

Plus, Austin Thai restaurant Sway is opening in Aspen, and more news.

by Nadia Chaudhury
Someone holding up a waffle ice cream cone with chocolate sauce and sprinkles in front of a colorful tiled background.
A vegan ice cream waffle cone from Yummi Joy.
Yummi Joy/Facebook

Austin store Toy Joy and candy shop Yummi Joy are moving from its current location in Hyde Park into Brentwood this summer. It’ll close at 4631 Aiport Boulevard and reopen at 5501 Burnet Road store starting on Saturday, July 1. The new space, which is a former Karavael Shoes store, is much bigger. Yummi Joy will continue to sell candy, fudge, vegan ice cream courtesy of local shop Gati, and coffee and will add more sweet options. The original downtown location remains open. Toy Joy opened on the Drag originally in 1987, and relocated to downtown Austin in 2013. Yummi Joy opened within the shop in 2017. They both expanded into Hyde Park in 2018.

Austin Thai restaurant expands into Colorado

There are new details about Austin Thai restaurant Sway’s expansion into Aspen, Colorado. It’ll be located at 308 East Hopkins Street, just several blocks away from fellow Austin-based Aspen-expanded restaurant Clark’s, opening sometime in the fall. Parent company New Waterloo closed Sway’s original Austin and Rock Rose locations temporarily at the beginning of the pandemic, and then confirm the official shutters in February 2021 and May 2023 respectively. The only remaining Austin Sway is in Westlake.

Austin lands on national best restaurants list

Luxury magazine Robb Report published its list of the best restaurants in the country for 2023. This includes Este, the Mexican seafood spinoff by Suerte, ranked at number two. Editor Jeremy Repanich writes that chef Fermín Nuñez “is one of America’s foremost practitioners of modern Mexican cuisine,” and even named him chef of the year.

Yummi Joy

409 West 2nd Street, Austin, Texas 78701

Este

2113 Manor Road, , TX 78722 (512) 522-4047 Visit Website

Sway [Westlake]

3427 Bee Cave Road, Austin, Texas 78746 Visit Website

More From Eater Austin

The Latest

The Best Things the Eater Austin Team Ate This Week: New Gelato and Filipino Omelets

By Eater Staff

Austin Barbecue Joint Interstellar BBQ Is Opening a South Texas Taco Truck

By Nadia Chaudhury

One of Austin’s Best Breweries Opens a New, Much-Larger Second Taproom

By Nadia Chaudhury

Austin Barbecue Great LeAnn Mueller Dies at 51

By Nadia Chaudhury

A Bar With a 1990s Beach Vibe Is Coming to South Austin

By Erin Russell

Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ Is Finally Opening That Long-Awaited Barbecue Restaurant in Buda This June

By Nadia Chaudhury

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Austin newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world