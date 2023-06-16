Austin Toy and Candy Shops Toy Joy and Yummi Joy Are Opening in Brentwood

Austin store Toy Joy and candy shop Yummi Joy are moving from its current location in Hyde Park into Brentwood this summer. It’ll close at 4631 Aiport Boulevard and reopen at 5501 Burnet Road store starting on Saturday, July 1. The new space, which is a former Karavael Shoes store, is much bigger. Yummi Joy will continue to sell candy, fudge, vegan ice cream courtesy of local shop Gati, and coffee and will add more sweet options. The original downtown location remains open. Toy Joy opened on the Drag originally in 1987, and relocated to downtown Austin in 2013. Yummi Joy opened within the shop in 2017. They both expanded into Hyde Park in 2018.

Austin Thai restaurant expands into Colorado

There are new details about Austin Thai restaurant Sway’s expansion into Aspen, Colorado. It’ll be located at 308 East Hopkins Street, just several blocks away from fellow Austin-based Aspen-expanded restaurant Clark’s, opening sometime in the fall. Parent company New Waterloo closed Sway’s original Austin and Rock Rose locations temporarily at the beginning of the pandemic, and then confirm the official shutters in February 2021 and May 2023 respectively. The only remaining Austin Sway is in Westlake.

Austin lands on national best restaurants list

Luxury magazine Robb Report published its list of the best restaurants in the country for 2023. This includes Este, the Mexican seafood spinoff by Suerte, ranked at number two. Editor Jeremy Repanich writes that chef Fermín Nuñez “is one of America’s foremost practitioners of modern Mexican cuisine,” and even named him chef of the year.

