Austin Barbecue Joint Interstellar BBQ Is Opening a South Texas Taco Truck

Excellent barbecue restaurant Interstellar BBQ is opening a new food truck dedicated to South Texas fare this summer. Yellow Bell Tacos will open at Austin Beerworks’s brand-new second taproom in northeast Austin at 10300 Springdale Road at some point.

Yellow Bell’s menu takes its cues from owner John Bates’s childhood growing up in South Texas. This means tacos (naturally some with smoked meats) and aguas frescas, among other bites. Ahead of the truck’s eventual official opening, it’s hosting a pop-up at the taproom on Saturday, June 17 with some tacos and snacks starting at 11 a.m.

Bates was behind one of the city’s best sandwich restaurants, Noble Sandwich Co., which opened in 2010 in northeast Austin on Ranch Road 620. Then there was the second location on Burnet Road in 2014. The original Noble closed in 2018 to turn into barbecue restaurant Interstellar in 2019. The Brentwood Noble Sandwich shuttered in 2019. The only remaining Noble location is the one within the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, which opened in 2022.

Interstellar is known for its fantastic smoked meats, including peach tea-glazed pork belly, juicy turkey, and more, along with zesty sides.

Austin Beerworks co-owners Michael Graham, Michael McGovern, Will Golden, and Adam DeBower opened the brewery in North Austin in 2011, followed by the new taproom, which made its debut this week.

Related 32 Essential Food Trucks in Austin