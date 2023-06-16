Austin Barbecue Joint Interstellar BBQ Opens a New Taco Truck

After operating as a pop-up over the summer, excellent barbecue restaurant Interstellar BBQ is opening its new food truck dedicated to South Texas fare this fall. Yellow Bell Tacos is opening at Austin Beerworks’s newer second taproom in northeast Austin at 10300 Springdale Road on Friday, October 13.

Yellow Bell’s menu takes its cues from owner John Bates’s childhood growing up in South Texas. This means tacos — naturally some with smoked meats — such as brisket, smoked chicken, bean and cheese, and lamb. And then there will be sides and non-tacos like bean dip, quesadillas, crispy dogs, as well as aguas frescas like pineapple or strawberry. There will also be vegan and vegetarian dishes.

Before this official opening, the truck had been hosting semi-regular pop-ups at the brewery over the summer. It had made its debut on June 17.

Bates was behind one of the city’s best sandwich restaurants, Noble Sandwich Co., which opened in 2010 in northeast Austin on Ranch Road 620. Then there was the second location on Burnet Road in 2014. The original Noble closed in 2018 to turn into barbecue restaurant Interstellar in 2019. The Brentwood Noble Sandwich shuttered in 2019. The only remaining Noble location is the one within the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, which opened in 2022.

Interstellar is known for its fantastic smoked meats, including peach tea-glazed pork belly, juicy turkey, and more, along with zesty sides.

Austin Beerworks co-owners Michael Graham, Michael McGovern, Will Golden, and Adam DeBower opened the brewery in North Austin in 2011, followed by the new taproom, which made its debut in June.

Yellow Bell’s hours will be from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, and then noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Update, October 12, 11:34 a.m.: This article, originally published on June 16, has been updated to include Yellow Bell Tacos’s opening date and details.