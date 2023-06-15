 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

One of Austin’s Best Breweries Opens a New, Much-Larger Second Taproom

Austin Beerworks’s Northwest Austin location is still a work in progress, but there are many beers.

by Nadia Chaudhury
A brewery facade with a sign reading “Austin Beerworks.”
Austin Beerworks’s new taproom in northeast Austin.
Austin Beerworks

One of the city’s best breweries, Austin Beerworks, is opening its second taproom this month. The northeast Austin tasting room will be found at 10300 Springdale Road starting today, Thursday, June 15, at 11 a.m.

The new 64-acre taproom is still a work in progress, though it’ll serve up its main beers like Pearl Snap, Fire Eagle, and Peacemaker. as well as new to-come beers. Then there are cider, wine, frozen beverages, and nonalcoholic options. There’s a dog park, children’s playground, ample outdoor space, board games, and lots of parking.

The tagged food truck, called Yellow Bell, won’t be on site until later, but it’ll run a pop-up on Saturday, June 17. Until the truck is permanently parked in the taproom, guests are encouraged to bring their own food. The disc golf course isn’t operational yet too. And then the furniture and artwork aren’t finalized just yet.

The original brewery was opened in 2011 by co-owners Michael Graham, Michael McGovern, Will Golden, and Adam DeBower. They announced their expansion plans in November 2022.

Austin Beerworks’s northeast hours are from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and then from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Austin Beerworks [Northeast]

10300 Springdale Road, Austin, TX 78754 Visit Website
Austin Beerworks

3001 Industrial Terrace, , TX 78758 (512) 821-2494 Visit Website

