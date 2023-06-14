 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Austin Barbecue Great LeAnn Mueller Dies at 51

Part of a legendary family of pitmasters, Mueller was not only the owner of the lauded La Barbecue but an accomplished entertainment photographer.

by Nadia Chaudhury
A person in a hat holding a giant bottle of pink wine in front of a portrait of a woman.
LeAnn Mueller posing in front of a portrait of her mother Patricia “Trish” Mueller at La Barbecue.
Ali Clem

LeAnn Mueller — the legendary chef, pitmaster, and co-owner of Austin smoked meats restaurant La Barbecue — died suddenly this week on Wednesday, June 14, according to a press release. She was 51 years old.

LeAnn Mueller came from a family devoted to barbecue, it ran in their blood. She was the daughter of barbecue great the late Bobby Mueller and Patricia “Trish” Mueller. Her grandfather Louie Mueller started the legendary Louie Mueller Barbecue in Taylor, Texas, in 1949. Bobby took over the restaurant in 1974, during which it received one of the James Beard Foundation’s America’s Classic Restaurants Awards in 2006. LeAnn’s brother Wayne oversaw the restaurant.

Naturally, LeAnn wanted to open her own barbecue business. She started with a food truck with her other brother and pitmaster John in 2011, JMueller BBQ. John left in 2012, and LeAnn changed the name of the truck to La Barbecue, which she opened with then-girlfriend Ali Clem; the two got married in 2014. Their barbecue spot went through different food truck locations, and then a counter-space within East Austin market Quickie Pickie in 2017, and then into its first-ever standalone restaurant on East Cesar Chavez in 2021. They split their time between Austin and Los Angeles. (At one point they had plans to open a La Barbecue in LA but that ultimately didn’t come to fruition.)

In the meantime, John ran and worked at several barbecue trucks and restaurants through the years, most recently at Frisco barbecue restaurant Hutchins BBQ. He passed away in December 2021 at the age of 52.

Along with barbecue, Mueller was a renowned photographer and portraitist, capturing photographs of people like Jay Z, Willie Nelson, Leon Bridges, Courtney Barnett, and St. Vincent for publications like Texas Monthly, Rolling Stone, Paste, and Austin Monthly.

Mueller is survived by Clem, their pups Mr. Pickles and Bobby Dingle, and nephew Johnson. Information about the funeral will come later.

Foursquare

la Barbecue

2401 East Cesar Chavez Street, , TX 78702 Visit Website

More From Eater Austin

The Latest

A Bar With a 1990s Beach Vibe Is Coming to South Austin

By Erin Russell

Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ Is Finally Opening That Long-Awaited Barbecue Restaurant in Buda This June

By Nadia Chaudhury

Ramen Tatsu-Ya’s Barbecue Ramen Restaurant Is Closing in MLK

By Nadia Chaudhury

Where to Find Chewy Mochi Doughnuts in Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

Where to Celebrate Juneteenth With Great Food and Drinks in Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

Adored Bakery Paper Route Is Now Closed in Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Austin newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world